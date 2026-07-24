Iran rapidly rebuilds missile sites, key infrastructure despite months of airstrikes: Report

Iran is swiftly rebuilding war-damaged infrastructure, from underground missile bases and bridges to production facilities and ports, according to Israeli and Western officials and satellite imagery, a recent report said.

The rapid pace of reconstruction has raised concerns among some Israeli officials, who say it underscores Iran's resilience despite months of intensive airstrikes, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Thursday.

Satellite imagery from western Iran showed damaged tunnel entrances and access roads to a missile base in March, but images taken weeks later revealed newly paved roads and rebuilt entrances.

In another example, Iranian crews repaired a bridge hit by Israeli strikes within days, according to an Israeli military official, raising questions among Israeli officials about the effectiveness of the attacks.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery from early July showed partial reconstruction at an IRGC-linked shipyard in the Caspian Sea port of Bandar Anzali.

Former lsraeli air and missile defense commander Ran Kochav said lran's rapid recovery reflects its ability to rebuild infrastructure, and replenish its missile arsenal.

"They refilled their stockpiles," he said, adding: "They have very impressive industrialization and reconstruction capabilities."

"It turns out that the rumors about the end or the significant dwindling of the missiles were wrong," said Tal Inbar, a senior analyst at the US-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.