France reaffirms support for ICC, condemns threats against court

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed France's support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) during talks with ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Barrot and Niang discussed the Office of the Prosecutor's investigatory and prosecutorial activities, which the ministry described as "vital to combating impunity for the most serious international crimes."

Barrot reiterated France's "full support" for the ICC, calling it "the world's sole permanent international criminal tribunal with a universal mission" and "a pillar of the international criminal justice system."

He also said "any type of threat or punitive measure" against the court, its States Parties, staff or civil society organizations supporting its work was "unacceptable."

The minister referred to France's previous calls on the US to withdraw sanctions imposed under Executive Order 14203, signed on Feb. 6, 2025, saying the measures "constitute an attack on the Court and all the States Parties to the Rome Statute" and are "contrary to the principle of judicial independence."

Barrot also reaffirmed France's commitment to ensuring that the ICC and its staff can continue carrying out their mission "in a manner that is both independent and impartial," according to the ministry.



