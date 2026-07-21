Kuwait, Bahrain report new Iranian strikes as regional escalation rages

This screen grab taken from UGC video footage posted on social media on July 18, 2026, shows a plume of black smoke billowing over the town of Mangaf, south of Kuwait City. (AFP Photo)

Kuwait's air defense systems intercepted a new wave of missiles and drones from Iran on Tuesday, while neighboring Bahrain sounded air raid sirens for the second time this day as Iranian attacks continued to target regional countries.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, Kuwait's General Staff said the country's air defenses were "currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," adding any explosions heard were the result of interception operations.

It urged the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Separately, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said that air raid sirens had been activated, and called on citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location and follow official information channels.

The Bahrain Defense Force said air defenses intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks on Tuesday noon.

The country's military said early Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial projectiles targeting the kingdom. Authorities have reported no casualties or material damage.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed earlier Tuesday that it struck central data infrastructure belonging to US technology company Amazon in Bahrain with cruise missiles.

The Iranian army also said it targeted the US-operated Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain with drones.

The latest attacks came as the US and Iran continued to exchange strikes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June aimed at ending the war and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.