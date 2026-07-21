Explosions heard in Iraq’s Erbil as air defenses intercept 3 suicide drones

A drone is intercepted in the sky over Erbil, Iraq, July 15, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (REUTERS File Photo)

Powerful explosions were heard in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Tuesday evening after air defense systems intercepted three suicide drones, according to Iraqi media.

Erbil-based Rudaw TV reported that loud explosions echoed across the city as air defense systems were activated, adding that three suicide drones were shot down.

Separately, the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, said one of its camps near Erbil was hit by two missiles.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage.

The latest incident comes amid continued Iranian attacks targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq's Kurdish region.

Following the outbreak of war between Iran and the US and Israel, Tehran launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Erbil and Sulaymaniyah. The attacks have continued despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran providing for a ceasefire.

On July 17, Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government condemned Iranian attacks in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, calling on Tehran to immediately halt the strikes.

Iran has repeatedly targeted camps of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, as well as the US military base and the US Consulate in Erbil.

In the most recent previous attacks, eight suicide drones were launched toward Erbil, while eight members of the Komala party, an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, were reported killed in a missile strike on one of the group's camps in Sulaymaniyah.