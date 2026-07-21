Jordan intercepts 3 Iranian missiles in new attack targeting kingdom

Jordan's military said Tuesday that air defenses shot down three Iranian missiles in a new attack targeting the kingdom.

The official Petra news agency, citing a military source, said the missiles were intercepted Tuesday afternoon.

The source said the interception caused no casualties or material damage.

Earlier Tuesday, the Jordanian military said its air defenses had intercepted and neutralized five drones launched from Iran overnight and during the morning. No casualties or damage were reported.

The latest interceptions came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had targeted a complex housing US forces in Jordan's Al-Rukban area with ballistic missiles. Jordanian authorities did not confirm the Iranian claim.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.





