Erbil airport in Iraq suspends flights after wave of attacks on city, airspace

Erbil International Airport suspended all inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday evening following a wave of attacks targeting the city and its airspace, the airport's director said.

Ahmed Hoshyar told the Iraqi News Agency that flight operations were temporarily halted due to the security situation.

He said services would resume once conditions stabilize and the situation returns to normal.

The announcement came after Iraqi media reported that three suicide drones were shot down over Erbil following powerful explosions heard across the city.