Israeli strike wounds 9 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

Nine Palestinians were injured Monday in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza City despite an ongoing ceasefire since last October, a medical source said.

The source told Anadolu that the strike hit a civilian vehicle near Al-Ghafri Junction in the city's center.

Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, the source said.

Palestinians describe the ceasefire, which has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, as "an illusion", citing continued Israeli airstrikes, ground incursions and the ongoing closure of border crossings, except for a limited entry of humanitarian aid.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire since it took effect have killed 1,158 Palestinians and injured 3,756 others.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023. The conflict has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, wounded over 173,000 others and destroyed around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.





