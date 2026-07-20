Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan for talks on bilateral cooperation

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Monday, according to Iranian state media.

Momeni is visiting at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi to advance bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry also confirmed the arrival of Momeni in a statement.

Naqvi and others received him at the airport.

No further details were provided about the duration of the visit or the issues expected to be discussed.

The visit came as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.