Jordan says 3 Iranian missiles intercepted as sirens sound

The Jordanian army said Sunday that it shot down three Iranian missiles targeting the country's territory as air raid sirens sounded in the country.

A fourth missile fell in a remote area in the kingdom, said a military statement carried by the state news agency Petra.

No casualties or damage were reported from the attack.

An Anadolu reporter earlier said that sirens were heard in multiple parts in Jordan, while eyewitnesses said explosions were heard over the Red Sea city of Aqaba.

The developments came amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US has launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries, including Jordan.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.