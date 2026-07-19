Israeli artillery shelling kills at least 2 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

At least two Palestinians were killed and others injured early Sunday in Israeli artillery and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip amid Tel Aviv's ongoing violations of a ceasefire in place since October 2025.

The bodies of two Palestinians -- killed in an Israeli artillery strike targeting a gathering of civilians on Kashko Street in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City -- arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital, a medical source told Anadolu.

Palestinians, including women and children, were also wounded in an Israeli helicopter attack that targeted an apartment building on Eidiya Street, west of Gaza City, the same source said.

In a related incident, Israeli gunboats shelled the Gaza City coastline with bullets and gunfire, while artillery shelling and gunfire from an Israeli helicopter targeted the eastern areas of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the southern part of the strip, a medical source reported that a Palestinian man sustained moderate injuries when Israeli forces opened fire near the Hamad residential complex, north of Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses also reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Sheikh Nasser area and the vicinity of the Bani Suheila roundabout, east of Khan Younis, but no casualties were reported.

Palestinians describe the ceasefire agreement as an "illusion" given the continuation of Israeli military operations, including shelling, incursions, and the ongoing closure of crossings, except for the entry of limited amounts of aid, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,127 Palestinians and wounded 3,643 as of Thursday.

The agreement was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.

The war continued in various forms, leaving more than 73,000 people dead and over 173,000 wounded, while causing massive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure.



