IRAN STRIKES KUWAITS ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE, CAUSING SEVERE DAMAGE

A suspected Iranian attack on Kuwait's energy infrastructure caused extensive damage, according to Kuwaiti authorities.



A power generation and seawater desalination plant was hit, the Gulf state's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on Friday. A large number of power generation units were damaged. A fire that broke out at the facility was quickly brought under control.



Residents of Kuwait were urged to reduce their electricity consumption. Technical crews were working around the clock to maintain the stability of the power grid, the ministry said in a statement.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed carrying out attacks on Kuwait.



According to the IRGC, however, the targets were mobile missile launchers, missiles, and locations used by US forces in Kuwait.



Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned the incident as a violation of the country's sovereignty. The ministry said the continuing Iranian attacks on Kuwait represented a dangerous escalation.

