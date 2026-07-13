IRAN CLAIMS STRIKE ON BAHRAINS SHEIKH ISA AIR BASE

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it had targeted Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base during the second phase of its retaliatory operation against the US.

In a statement, the IRGC said its aerospace forces struck helicopter maintenance facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 aircraft and a US military drone command-and-control center at the base.

The IRGC said the attack was carried out in response to continued US military action against Iran.

"Our retaliatory attacks are continuing," the statement said.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Later in a statement, CENTCOM said the US completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran and added that the operation struck "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions" as part of efforts to reduce Iran's capability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.





