UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, drones as Qatar, Bahrain issue shelter warnings

The United Arab Emirates said early Sunday that its air defense systems were intercepting incoming missiles and drones from Iran, while Qatar and Bahrain raised their security alert levels and urged residents to seek shelter.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said air defenses were actively "engaging" with incoming missiles and drones from Iran, and that explosions heard across the country were caused by defense systems intercepting the projectiles.

In neighboring Qatar, the Interior Ministry said the security threat level was high and urged people to remain inside their homes or other safe places. It also urged residents to follow official safety instructions and avoid unnecessary movement.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said air raid sirens had been activated, urging the public to remain calm. "Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," it said.





