At least 27 people ⁠have been killed ⁠in a fire at a pub in the Thai capital ⁠Bangkok, an official from a local rescue service said on Monday, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years.

"There are more ⁠than ⁠27 dead," said Anwut Pho-ampai of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, which operates a voluntary emergency rescue service.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the cause of ⁠the fire remained under investigation, according to AP.

Exact details were not immediately clear, but the fire was believed to have ⁠started ‌at ‌the Rong Beer Na ⁠Lat Phrao ‌pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, local mediareported.







