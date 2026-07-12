IRANS REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS CLAIM TO DESTROY US HIMARS MISSILE LAUNCHERS IN KUWAIT

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that it destroyed US HIMARS missile launchers in Kuwait as escalation continues to rage on across the region.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Fars News Agency, the IRGC said it targeted the US ground-to-ground missile launchers in a "precision drone operation."

The statement said the launchers and their accompanying missile pods, which "were ready to fire toward Iran, were destroyed."

The IRGC also cited unofficial reports claiming that three US officers were killed and several others wounded in the operation.

According to the statement, US short-range HIMARS missiles had targeted several locations along Iran's southern coast during recent attacks and throughout the US-Israeli offensive, which started in February.

There was no immediate comment from the US or Kuwaiti authorities on the Iranian claim.

Earlier, Kuwait said that three land border posts in the country's north and an offshore drilling platform operated by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) came under attack, causing material damage and injuring one worker, without specifying the party behind the strikes.