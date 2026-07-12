Iran tripled drone production during war: Defense official

Iran tripled its drone production during the recent war with the US and Israel through investments in advanced technology, Acting Defense Minister Seyed Majid Ebn Reza said Saturday.

Ebn Reza said Tehran's investment in modern technologies enabled it to increase drone production threefold during the conflict, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"The recent war demonstrated that Iran's investment in advanced technologies is one of the main pillars of its defense capabilities," he said at a meeting with members of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee,

Reza said Iran faced sophisticated military and psychological warfare technologies during the 12-day war in June 2025, claiming that more than 150 leading technology companies had supported the United States and Israel.

Despite the challenges, he claimed Iran had emerged successfully "in both wars."

He added that all Iranian institutions and state agencies remain fully prepared to confront any future attack.

In June, Tehran and Washington signed a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war that began in late February and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

The agreement called for an immediate end to fighting on all fronts, the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the agreement, the two sides exchanged attacks this week over the passage of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The US struck targets in Iran, which responded by targeting US assets across the region.