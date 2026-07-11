Israeli army launches incursion, sets up checkpoint in southwest Syria

The Israeli army on Saturday raided the vicinity of al-Samdaniyah village in Syria's southwestern Quneitra Governorate and set up a temporary checkpoint to inspect passersby.

Israeli forces, consisting of three military vehicles, searched passersby before withdrawing from the area, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

In a separate incident after midnight, an Israeli force of more than 15 military vehicles advanced into the village of Al-Asha in southern Quneitra, searched a house and a livestock feed warehouse, and later withdrew, SANA added.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported incursions.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and ground operations in Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.



