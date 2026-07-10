Israeli drone strike wounds 2 in southern Lebanon

Two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a pickup truck in southern Lebanon early Friday, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The drone struck the vehicle at around 6 am local time as it was unloading garbage on the outskirts of the towns of Choukine and Kfar Dajjal in Nabatieh district, the agency said.

The attack left two people injured, the agency added, without providing further details on their condition.

Separately, the agency reported that the Israeli army carried out large-scale demolition operations inside the border town of Khiam in Marjayoun district, where successive explosions were heard overnight, shaking the surrounding area.

The escalation came despite Lebanon and Israel signing a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Wednesday that the death toll from Israel's assault on the country had risen to 4,321, with 12,204 others injured since March 2.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.



