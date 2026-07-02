Syrian top diplomat’s visit to Lebanon eases interference concerns: Aoun

The visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani to Lebanon 'has eased concerns' among some Lebanese that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa intends to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Thursday.

Speaking before a delegation from the Maronite League in Beirut, Aoun said the visit demonstrates that reports suggesting Damascus sought to intervene in Lebanese affairs were unfounded, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

"The visit being made today by the Syrian foreign minister removes the concerns of some Lebanese about the existence of an intention by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to interfere in Lebanon," Aoun said.

The purpose of the visit was to establish "sound relations" between the two countries based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, the statement added.

Aoun also said the Syrian delegation stressed that bilateral cooperation should take place through constitutional institutions, "from state to state," rather than through any political party or faction and not on the basis of interference in Lebanon's domestic affairs.

On June 21, Sharaa said in a televised interview with Al Mashhad TV that Damascus is open to dialogue with all Lebanese parties, including Hezbollah.

In the interview, al-Sharaa said: "We will sit at the same table with Hezbollah if it serves the interests of Syria and Lebanon."

Addressing the Lebanese public, he added: "We have enough courage that, if we wanted to enter a war, we would say so openly."

"We intend nothing but good and a peaceful life for our people in Lebanon," he added.

He stressed that Damascus' role would be "purely positive" and guided by the shared interests of Syria and Lebanon.

On June 21, US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Israel's handling of Hezbollah. Speaking to Fox News, he said Israel has been unable to "put Hezbollah away."

"I am disappointed Israel cannot put Hezbollah away," he added.

The US president suggested that Syria's leadership could be more effective in dealing with the group. "I am close to giving this to Syria," Trump said in terms of dealing with Hezbollah.

On June 16, Trump said he suggested to Israel to let Syria "take care of Hezbollah" in Lebanon.



