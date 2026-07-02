Israeli shelling targets farmland in southern Syria

Israeli forces shelled agricultural land in western Daraa countryside in southern Syria early Thursday as an Israeli reconnaissance drone flew over the area, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

An Israeli artillery shell struck farmland surrounding the village of Jamlah in western Daraa province, SANA reported.

The agency said an Israeli reconnaissance drone was flying over the targeted area during the shelling.

No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.

On Sunday, the Israeli army raided Abdeen village in western Daraa countryside before shelling its outskirts after residents confronted the forces with stones, forcing them to withdraw amid widespread condemnation.

For months, Syria has witnessed an escalation in Israeli attacks, including raids, searches, arrests, and the establishment of military checkpoints following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.





