Board of Peace to soon begin managing humanitarian shelter centers in Gaza

The Board of Peace will launch a pilot project within weeks to manage humanitarian shelter centers in areas of the Gaza Strip not under Hamas control, an Israeli newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Tel al-Sultan area, near Rafah, will be the first destination to which civilians will be directed, "especially those who have no ties to Hamas," Israel Hayom reported.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said a multinational force known as the International Stabilization Force, led by the board, will be deployed to the area.

The force will be stationed at the Israeli Amitai Camp near Gaza, it added.

The report said the force is expected to be equipped with non-lethal weapons to maintain order inside the humanitarian zones, while the Israeli military will continue expanding and consolidating its control over areas beyond the so-called "Yellow Line."

According to the newspaper, Board of Peace officials pledged that concrete would not be used for reconstruction in those areas.

Instead, mobile housing units, or caravans, would be installed, along with medical and other essential services for residents.

The report claimed the plan would allow the Israeli military to continue expanding its control over Gaza territory.

On Jan. 16, the White House announced the adoption of transitional governance structures for Gaza, including the Board of Peace, the Gaza Executive Council, the National Committee for Gaza Administration, a technocratic government, and the International Stabilization Force.

The first meeting of the board was held on Feb. 19 at the US Institute of Peace in Washington under the chairmanship of US President Donald Trump.

The initiative formed part of the second phase of Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, which was backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on Nov. 17, 2025.

The plan was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that killed more than 73,000 people, wounded over 173,000 others, and destroyed around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.