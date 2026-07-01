Iranian police officer killed in armed attack in southeast

A police officer was killed Wednesday in an armed attack in southeastern Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iranian state media reported.

Armed individuals opened fire on Second Lt. Mohammad Palangi while he was on his way to work in Sib and Suran County, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB cited the Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center as saying.

Authorities said efforts were continuing to arrest those responsible, adding that further details would be announced later.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.





