Iran says determined to defend sovereignty against US aggression

Iran said on Sunday it was determined to defend its sovereignty after the latest US strikes on the country, as a fragile truce in the Middle East war hung in the balance.

"Iran strongly condemns the airstrikes by the terrorist US army on several monitoring and surveillance facilities on the southern coast of the country in the early hours of Sunday," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it "stresses its determination to defend Iran's national sovereignty" against US attacks.

Iran and the United States have accused each other of violating their truce, straining negotiations meant to end the Middle East war.







