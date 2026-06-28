Iran FM calls for a security framework with Gulf countries

Iran's foreign minister called on Sunday for the establishment of a security framework with Gulf countries, after Iranian strikes against US bases in the Gulf in retaliation for American attacks.

"We should reach a new framework that includes all countries in the region and without the presence or interference of any country from outside the region," Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference on a visit to Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran FM warns any challenge to Hormuz strait will 'increase tensions'

Araghchi warned on Sunday that any challenge to the country's control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz would increase tensions despite ongoing peace negotiations to end the Middle East war.

"Any attempt to adopt new or separate arrangements compared to what is underway by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will only lead to more complicated situations and delays in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and will increase the tensions, as we witnessed in the past two nights," Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference on a visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Tehran's top diplomat called on all parties to "adhere to the memorandum of understanding and not to allow this MoU to deviate from its course" after both sides traded attacks in recent days.













