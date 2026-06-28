Iran analyst claims Iranian strikes destroyed 8 US-linked targets in Bahrain, Kuwait

An Iranian military analyst on Sunday claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed eight US-linked targets in recent missile and drone strikes on American military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Speaking to Iran's Fars News Agency, security and military affairs analyst Morteza Simiyari said the strikes targeted eight locations, including strategic shelters, radar systems, communications systems and watchtowers at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

He claimed the operation also targeted maritime control and naval data-processing facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Simiyari said the facilities had been active in recent days and had been restored after sustaining damage during previous confrontations, but were "completely destroyed" in the latest operation.

He claimed the strikes showed Iran had entered "a new posture in asymmetric warfare," arguing that the IRGC had escalated what he described as the "rules of managed war."

Simiyari also claimed US forces failed to locate Iran's missile storage facilities and maritime command systems despite what he described as "blind strikes" on previously targeted positions.

The remarks came after the IRGC said it targeted US positions in the region in response to US strikes on Iranian facilities.

Bahrain said it "successfully" intercepted and destroyed "a number of" Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting its territory.