Putin says Russia has received proposal to limit military action to 4 regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Moscow has received a proposal to confine military operations to four regions—Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

In an interview with state media outlet Vesti, Putin said contacts on negotiations over Ukraine are ongoing and include new proposals.

He said the proposal also calls for Russia and Ukraine to halt long-range strikes deep inside each other's territory.

He said Russia's retaliatory strikes deep inside Ukraine are "much more powerful and sensitive."

Putin also said Ukraine would "pay" for its incursion into Russia's Kursk region by losing territory that Moscow says is needed to establish a security buffer zone.