Israeli drone hits southern Lebanon despite framework agreement

An Israeli drone struck an area in southern Lebanon on Saturday despite a framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The agency said the drone targeted an intersection near Farah Amusement Park in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in Nabatieh Governorate.

No casualties were immediately reported.

In a separate incident, NNA said Israeli forces advanced toward the outskirts of Kfar Shouba in the Hasbaya district while opening fire with medium and heavy machine guns.

The incidents occurred despite a framework agreement reached at the conclusion of the 5th round of US-sponsored negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington on Friday.

The agreement focuses on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas currently occupied by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, with some areas under occupation for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel's military campaign in Lebanon has killed 4,243 people, injured 12,186 others, and displaced more than 1 million people, according to official Lebanese figures.



