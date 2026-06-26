Israel drops leaflets warning Lebanese to stay away from southern border town

The Israeli army dropped warning leaflets Friday urging Lebanese residents to stay away from the southern town of Al-Mansouri, as displaced civilians continue returning to villages across southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported a drone dropped the leaflets over the town, which lies south of the coastal city of Tyre.

The move comes as thousands of displaced residents return to the south following a significant reduction in Israeli attacks since Sunday, amid reports of US pressure on Israel to de-escalate in support of ongoing negotiations in Washington.

The reported US pressure follows the June 18 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran, which calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts involving the two countries' allies, including Lebanon.

The leaflets read: "Threatened area... Stay away... Any approach toward Israeli army forces puts your life at risk... Do not approach."

Al-Mansouri lies about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the Israeli border, near the edge of what the Israeli army calls its "security zone," where forces advanced up to 10 kilometers into southern Lebanon during the latest war, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam directed ministries and state agencies to facilitate the return of displaced residents and accelerate debris removal and restoration of services.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Wednesday that more families are returning to their communities, while the number of people staying in collective shelters continues to decline each day.

Earlier Friday, the US State Department announced the fifth round of Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington had been extended by one day after originally being scheduled to conclude Thursday. The negotiations, which began Tuesday, include both political and security tracks, according to NNA.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war.

Since launching its aggressions on March 2, 2026, Israel's military attacks have killed 4,230 people, wounded 12,179 others and displaced more than 1 million people, according to official Lebanese figures.