UN demands probes into US ICE custody deaths

The United Nations on Friday demanded independent investigations into dozens of deaths in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody since last year -- and swift action to prevent more people from dying.

At least 52 deaths have been reported in ICE holding facilities since the start of 2025, when US President Donald Trump returned to office and launched a crackdown on immigrants, the UN human rights office said.

During the first five months of the year, 18 people died in ICE detention, with another death reported in June, the office said, while 33 deaths were registered in 2025.

That compares to 11 in 2024, the UN rights office said.

"I call for prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigations into all deaths in ICE custody," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement, which also called for "prompt action to prevent further loss of life".

Turk said the lack of transparency and clarity surrounding the circumstances of the deaths undermines accountability.

"Those responsible for violations of the law must be held to account, and the rights of the victims' families to truth, justice and reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence must be upheld," he said.

Trump has made combating illegal immigration a top priority of his second term, with authorities rounding up thousands of people and expanding detention centres.

A joint report by Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights said Thursday that the rate of people dying in ICE custody has reached its highest level in over a decade amid Trump's crackdown.

- 'Dehumanisation and criminalisation' -

Turk said the deaths occurred in the context of a broad expansion of the US immigration detention system.

ICE currently holds more than 60,000 individuals compared to approximately 40,000 in early 2025, Turk's office said, citing official data, adding that there were plans to increase the capacity up to 90,000 people by the end of 2026.

Turk's office said detainees included entire families with children, while there are frequent reports of inhumane conditions of detention and treatment, and concerning allegations on the use of force.

Five of the officially reported deaths this year were classified as suicides.

"All these factors exacerbate vulnerability and raise serious concerns as to whether some of these deaths in ICE custody could have been prevented," said Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights.

He said immigration detention should be a measure of last resort, and alternatives should be prioritised.

Regardless of their immigration status or that of their parents, children should not be subjected to immigration detention, he insisted.

Turk also strongly denounced the "continued dehumanisation and criminalisation" of migrants and refugees.

Nobody should be sent back to a place where they could face serious human rights violations or other irreversible harm, he added.