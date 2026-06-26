6 farmers abducted by Israeli army in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

The Israeli army abducted six farmers on Friday from the border town of Ain Arab in Lebanon's Marjayoun district, a day after its forces burned several homes in the same town.

The incident comes amid continued Israeli violations of the fragile ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since April 17, although the pace of violations has declined in recent days following the agreement between the US and Iran.

An Israeli force abducted six farmers while they were working on their land on the outskirts of the border town of Ain Arab before taking them into Israel, an Anadolu correspondent said.

The abductees include three Lebanese residents of the town and three Syrian workers, the correspondent said.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel's offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded more than 12,000 others, and displaced more than one million people, according to official Lebanese figures.