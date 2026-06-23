Iran reopens western part of country’s airspace

Iran's civil aviation authority said Tuesday it reopened the western part of the country's airspace.

"The western airspace of the country, like the eastern airspace, has been activated operationally and 24 hours a day," Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB said, citing the authority.

It said the necessary conditions have been put in place to allow domestic and transit flights over Iranian airspace.

"All airports in the country are allowed to operate in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP)," it added.

The aviation authority explained that Kish and Asaluyeh airports in southern Iran will also operate from sunrise to sunset.



