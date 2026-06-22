Lebanon building damage in Israeli attacks estimated at $1.38B

The rubble of a collapsed building is pictured following Israeli bombardment, in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on June 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The direct cost of damage to buildings in southern Lebanon due to the recent Israeli offensive on the country exceeded $1.38 billion, with rubble estimated at around 3.1 million cubic meters, a UN agency and a Lebanese research center said Monday.

The assessment report was released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Lebanon's government-linked National Council for Scientific Research.

It found that 11,095 buildings were completely destroyed, affecting 17,891 housing units, while 2,242 buildings were partially damaged, equivalent to 5,219 housing units.

The report also revealed that 9,311 buildings sustained minor damage, equivalent to 18,282 housing units.

The assessment covers areas south of the Litani River, including the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Nabatieh, Tyre, and Sidon.

The evaluation was based on a geospatial artificial intelligence methodology, supported by desk-based visual verification, without field inspections, the report explained.

The comparison was conducted between high-resolution satellite images taken on April 29, 2026, and others dated Oct. 23, 2025, allowing the detection of visible conflict-related damage, including roof collapses, structural deformation, and rubble accumulation at the building level, it added.

The report noted that the assessment does not include basements or underground structures, nor damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, electricity, water, and telecommunications networks.

Since March 2, Israel has been carrying out an expanded offensive on Lebanon, involving shelling and demolition of homes, particularly in the south of the country, killing 4,106 people, injuring 12,153 others, and displacing over a million people, according to Lebanese officials.





















