Iran says cooperation with IAEA continues under existing framework

Iran said on Monday that its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue under the existing framework and in line with decisions by parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran "had not made any new commitments to any party" regarding cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Baghaei said informed sources from the 18-hour talks with the US in Switzerland on Sunday confirmed that no negotiations were held over Iran's nuclear file and no new commitments were undertaken.

He said any future nuclear negotiations under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding would be conditional on the implementation of Article 13 of the agreement.

Article 13 of the memorandum is understood to be a key precondition for launching formal talks on nuclear-related issues, though its exact provisions have not been publicly disclosed.

Baghaei earlier said that the Switzerland talks had focused on unresolved provisions of the Islamabad memorandum, particularly ending the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and the release of Iran's frozen assets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said early Monday that negotiations with the US in Switzerland facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar had produced "significant progress" toward ending the war in Lebanon and easing pressure on Iran's economy.