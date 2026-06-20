Turkish president meets Romanian counterpart in Istanbul

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with his Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Presidency.

The meeting took place at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, following the handover of the patrol vessel TCG Akhisar/OPV "CAm. Roman" to the Romanian Naval Forces Command, the presidency said on US social media platform X.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci, Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and the president's chief adviser on security and foreign policy, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic.