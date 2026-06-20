9 in critical condition after Bedford train crash kills driver, injures 100

Nine people are in critical condition after a train crash near Bedford in Eastern England, which killed a driver and left around 100 passengers injured, according to British media reports.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision between two trains, which took place on Friday evening.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and treated the injured before transporting them for further care.

There must be a "full investigation" into the incident, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said in a statement.

Khan said: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic train crash in Bedford, where a train driver has sadly lost their life and passengers have been injured."

He added that he is grateful to the emergency services and responding transport staff.

"There must be a full investigation, reporting as soon as possible," he said.