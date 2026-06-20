PAKISTANS INTERIOR MINISTER DEPARTS FOR TEHRAN TO DISCUSS US-IRAN NEGOTIATIONS

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has left for the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday to discuss the resumption of direct talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB also reported that Naqvi departed for Tehran to meet with top Iranian officials and to discuss the progress of talks between the US and Iran.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

The US and Iran were set to hold direct talks in Switzerland on Friday to start a 60-day negotiation period, but Tehran postponed them to protest "continued" Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

After securing a ceasefire on April 8, Pakistan hosted the highest‑level direct talks between the two nations on April 12‑13 since they severed diplomatic ties in 1979.





