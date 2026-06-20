ISRAELS OVERNIGHT STRIKES IN SOUTHERN LEBANON KILL AT LEAST 5 DESPITE CEASEFIRE

Israel's overnight strikes in southern Lebanon kill at least 5 despite ceasefire

At least five people were killed in Israeli's airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Saturday despite a ceasefire.

Israeli warplanes targeted the towns of Upper Nabatiyeh, Nmeiriyeh, Choukin, Habboosh, Kfarjouz, Arabsalim, Zibdin, Sajd, Mahmoudiyeh, and Deir Zahrani, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Three people were killed in an attack on the town of Arabsalim, while one person was killed in an attack in Deir Zahrani.

Another person was killed in a drone strike targeting a motorcycle at the entrance of the town of Doueir.

The Israeli artillery shelled the area around the Nabatiyeh city center in the early morning hours.

Israel's military offensive in Lebanon has killed over 3,980 people, injured more than 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

The latest attacks come despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah taking effect on Friday, as well as a recently announced US-Iran agreement, which reportedly includes provisions aimed at ending hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.