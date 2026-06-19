SHARIF HAILS PAKISTANS MEDIATION ROLE IN US-IRAN AGREEMENT

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hailed his country's role in peace efforts between the US and Iran, calling the Islamabad Memorandum a historic diplomatic achievement that had earned the country international recognition and respect.

Addressing the National Assembly, Sharif congratulated the nation's political and military leadership on the successful conclusion of the agreement.

"Many nations spend centuries seeking such honor, but fail to achieve it. Today, Pakistan's name is being mentioned around the world with respect and dignity," he said.

Sharif credited Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for playing a key role in the mediation effort.

"He worked day and night for peace. There were moments when it seemed the ceasefire process could collapse, but Pakistan remained committed to finding a solution," he said.

The prime minister also praised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their contributions.

He said he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday and described the conversation as warm and constructive.

According to Sharif, Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan and its people for supporting Iran during difficult times and expressed appreciation for Islamabad's efforts to facilitate the peace process.

He added he had invited the Iranian president to visit Pakistan, while Pezeshkian invited Pakistan to attend the funeral ceremonies of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sharif said the agreement would bring economic benefits to the region, including lower energy prices.

"Global oil prices are already falling, and the people of Pakistan will benefit from this development," he said, announcing that a significant reduction in domestic petroleum prices would be unveiled later Friday.

Sharif also thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, China, Iran and the United States, particularly President Donald Trump, for supporting efforts that led to the agreement.

On Wednesday, Trump and Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28, with Pakistani mediators later announcing that the agreement had entered into force.

Under the memorandum, Iran is set to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic while the US begins lifting its naval blockade on Tehran.





