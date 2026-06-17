ISRAELI OCCUPIERS BURN WOMENS PRAYER HALL IN OCCUPIED WEST BANK MOSQUE

Israeli occupiers set fire early Wednesday to a women's prayer hall in a mosque in Jiljilya village in the central occupied West Bank and spray-painted Hebrew slogans on its walls.

A group of occupiers stormed the village at dawn and set fire to the mosque, local sources told Anadolu.

The blaze completely destroyed the women's prayer area and also damaged the mosque's exterior, the sources said.

Jiljilya has recently witnessed an escalation in occupier attacks, they said.

Last month, occupiers attacked the village and stole a flock of sheep.

The occupied West Bank has seen escalating attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property, including arson, land confiscation and preventing farmers from accessing their land, particularly in areas near settlements and outposts.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli escalation in the West Bank has killed 1,169 Palestinians and injured 12,666 others, while around 23,000 have been arrested and 33,000 displaced, according to official Palestinian figures.