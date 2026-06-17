Russia, ASEAN seek deeper economic ties at Kazan forum

Politicians and business leaders from Russia and Southeast Asia gathered in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday for a business forum aimed at expanding economic cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

In a video message to participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and ASEAN countries had built substantial experience in working together and established a solid foundation for further cooperation.

Putin, who is expected to join the forum later, called for deeper collaboration in energy, food security and peaceful nuclear technology.

Opening the event, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said trade between Russia and ASEAN member states had risen 58% over the past decade to $21 billion.

He said the figure still falls short of the potential for cooperation between the two sides.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his country was prepared to serve as a gateway for Russian businesses seeking access to Southeast Asian markets and supported efforts to expand tourism from Russia.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said regions once viewed as peripheral were increasingly becoming central to the global economy and noted member states' interest in Russia's industrial and technological capabilities.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for greater mutual investment, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Russian culture, literature and art were an important contribution to humanity.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday that participants are expected to discuss international trade, traditional values, cooperation between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union, and collaboration in high-technology sectors.

The summit, marking 35 years of Russia-ASEAN relations, is being held in Kazan from June 17 to 19. On the sidelines of the event, Putin is expected to meet leaders from the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, and East Timor.



