Trump says Iran pact 'not final,' warns of renewed strikes

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the arrangement announced with Iran this week is a "memorandum of understanding" and remains subject to change.

"If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He warned that if Iran's leaders "don't behave," the US will resume "dropping bombs" on their territory.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce this April through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement on Monday to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.





