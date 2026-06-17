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News World Trump says Iran pact 'not final,' warns of renewed strikes

Trump says Iran pact 'not final,' warns of renewed strikes

President Trump called the Iran arrangement a "memorandum of understanding" subject to change, warning that if Iran "don't behave," the US will resume "dropping bombs" on their territory.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 17,2026
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TRUMP SAYS IRAN PACT NOT FINAL, WARNS OF RENEWED STRIKES

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the arrangement announced with Iran this week is a "memorandum of understanding" and remains subject to change.

"If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He warned that if Iran's leaders "don't behave," the US will resume "dropping bombs" on their territory.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce this April through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement on Monday to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.