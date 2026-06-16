Qatar calls for regional dialogue to build trust after US-Iran deal

Qatar on Tuesday called for regional dialogue and confidence-building measures between the US and Iran after the two sides announced a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding set to be signed on Friday.

"We are supporting the Pakistani-led mediation working with in support of the efforts of our brothers in Pakistan," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters.

He said Doha would continue backing efforts to advance progress in US-Iran negotiations, adding that "we don't take lightly our responsibility towards regional security."

Al-Ansari noted that "a regional dialogue is needed as part of the negotiation that will take place" after the signing of the deal in Geneva, Switzerland.

He also underlined that no Qatari funds have been paid under the framework agreement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations mediated by Islamabad.



