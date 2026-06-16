Palestinian journalist injured by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian journalist was injured Tuesday when Israeli forces fired a gas canister as he was covering an attack by occupiers northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Mutasim Saqf al-Hait, a correspondent for Quds News Network, was struck in the foot by the canister during his coverage of violent clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupiers in the village of Deir Abu Mashal, the sources told Anadolu.

The clashes erupted after Israeli occupiers attacked residents of the village, with army forces raiding the area to provide protection for the occupiers, the sources said.

In a separate incident north of Ramallah, Israeli occupiers grazed their sheep on Palestinian-owned land in the Gharaba area northwest of the town of Sinjil, local sources said.

The incident came amid escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinian towns and villages alongside repeated Israeli military raids across the occupied West Bank, often involving live fire, arrests and injuries.

Palestinian agricultural lands have also been increasingly targeted by occupiers and Israeli military attacks, including arson, bulldozing and restrictions preventing farmers from accessing their property, particularly in areas near illegal Israeli settlements and outposts.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli military escalation and attacks by occupiers in the West Bank have killed 1,169 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, displaced around 33,000 people and led to the arrest of approximately 23,000, according to Palestinian figures.



