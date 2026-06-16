Iran’s military warns Israel over continued attacks in southern Lebanon

Iran's military warned Israel on Tuesday that continued attacks in southern Lebanon could trigger "a military response," accusing Israeli forces of violating an ongoing ceasefire 84 times over the past two days.

In a statement carried by ISNA news agency, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Israeli forces had continued military operations in southern Lebanon despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of an end to the war.

The military command said that Israeli forces violated the ceasefire 84 times during the past two days and continued attacks that have resulted in casualties in Lebanon.

It warned that if Israeli forces do not halt "aggression" in southern Lebanon, they should expect a "strong response" from Iran's armed forces.

The statement came amid continuing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border despite a recent understanding between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their military conflict that erupted after Israel and the United States launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that ending Israeli attacks across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, is among the main objectives of the memorandum of understanding expected to be signed between Tehran and Washington on Friday.

Israeli officials, however, have indicated that military operations in Lebanon will continue despite the anticipated agreement, raising doubts about prospects for a de-escalation on the Lebanese front.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands killed and wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During the current offensive, Israeli forces pushed more than 10 kilometers into Lebanon.





