China urges restraint amid continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon despite US-Iran peace deal

China Tuesday reiterated its call for restraint after Israel continued its airstrikes on Lebanon despite an initial peace deal between the US and Iran which also seeks a halt to Israel's military campaign in Lebanese territory.

"China is deeply concerned over the situation regarding Lebanon and Israel. Lebanon's sovereignty and security should not be infringed upon," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

"We urge all relevant parties to exercise restraint in words and deeds, uphold the choice of peace, earnestly carry out ceasefire agreements, realize a comprehensive and enduring ceasefire, and foster conditions for peace and stability across the Middle East," he added.

A Lebanese journalist was wounded Monday by shrapnel from an Israeli shell in southern Lebanon, in the first reported casualty since Iran and the United States announced an agreement with Iran to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

The signing ceremony for the deal is set to be held in Switzerland on Friday.

Lin also said China is "communicating with relevant parties and will continue to protect Chinese vessels and crew members who are in Strait of Hormuz."

"The Strait of Hormuz is a strait for international navigation and to restore safe and free passage serves interests of all parties," he added.



