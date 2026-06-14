‘Response is head,’ Iran warns after Israeli attack on Lebanese capital

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment near the village of Kfar Tibnit as seen from nearby Marjayoun (Marjeyoun) in southern Lebanon on June 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran's top security official warned Sunday that Tehran's response is forthcoming following an Israeli attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut, saying violations of Tehran's "red lines" would not be tolerated.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Iran would respond to the attack.

"A response is ahead," Zolghadr said in comments carried by Press TV.

He added that "unity of fronts has created security chain in defense of the region."

"Lebanon is our life, and violating the Islamic Republic's red lines will not be tolerated," he said.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported that all flights to and from airports in western Iran had been suspended until further notice, citing what it called "current conditions."

No further details were immediately provided regarding the reason for the suspension.

Israeli warplanes bombed Beirut's southern suburb early Sunday, killing at least three people and injuring 15 others despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Iran has called for halting war on all fronts, including Lebanon, in any understandings with the US to end their conflict.