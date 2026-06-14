Ex-Israeli premier urges removal of Netanyahu ‘with sticks, stones’ if elections are sabotaged

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Sunday called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be removed "with sticks and stones" if he attempts to undermine the upcoming general election.

Barak, who served as Israel's prime minister from 1999 to 2001, made the remarks in an interview with Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

"I fear Netanyahu may try to sabotage the elections, and he can do it very easily," Barak said. "If he tries, we will have no choice but to remove him with sticks and stones."

Netanyahu, 76, has led the current government since late December 2022. His coalition has been widely described as the most right-wing since Israel was established on the Palestinian territories in 1948.

The Knesset's current term expires in October 2026, with elections expected to be held in September or October.

Barak argued that Netanyahu "could sabotage the elections by launching operations in Lebanon that would provoke retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran.

"Netanyahu wants an endless war because he understands that ending it would accelerate his trial," Barak said. "Just as he obstructed some prisoner-exchange deals (with Hamas), he also blocked the possibility of progress in Lebanon."

Netanyahu is currently standing trial in Israel on corruption charges and is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2024 on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Barak also criticized the emerging agreement between the US and Iran. "In one word: bad. In two words: very bad," he said.

He warned that "Israel is paying the price for Netanyahu's arrogance and lack of foresight," adding that the arrangement under discussion was "not an agreement, but a memorandum of understanding that failed to address either missiles or Iran's regional allies."

Barak argued that "none of the objectives of the war against Iran have been achieved."

The remarks drew immediate criticism from Netanyahu's allies.

Boaz Bismuth, a Likud lawmaker and chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, called for a criminal investigation into Barak for what he described as legitimizing violence against the prime minister.

"He should be sent to a psychiatrist, and if he is found mentally fit, a criminal investigation should be opened against him immediately," Bismuth said in a post on US social media company X.

While US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran that would open the Strait of Hormuz would be signed on Sunday, Tehran has disputed the timeline and says the signing could happen in the coming days.

Since the April 8 ceasefire mediated by Pakistan, efforts aimed at ending the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28 have continued.

















