Fresh Israeli strikes kill 1 in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army's continued attacks in southern Lebanon killed one person in the municipality of Maarakeh in the Tyre district, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.

The strikes at dawn also destroyed homes and government buildings in the town of Bint Jbeil of Nabatieh Governorate, it added.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has killed over 3,700 people and wounded more than 11,480 others, in addition to displacing over 1 million people.

Despite a ceasefire on April 17, Tel Aviv has continued the offensive through daily shelling and the widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.



