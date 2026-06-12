Iran says ‘main part’ of text of understanding with US finalized

Iran said Thursday that the "main part" of the text of understanding with the United States had been finalized, while accusing Washington of undermining progress through shifting positions.

Speaking on Iranian state TV Thursday evening, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had made clear it would not accept what he described as "illegitimate" demands during indirect contacts with the US.

"The main part of the text of understanding has been finalized," Baghaei said, adding that Washington's "contradictory positions" are disrupting the process.

He said the US had in recent days attempted to impose "unusual demands" on Tehran, but Iran showed it would "never surrender to illegitimate conditions."

Baghaei also said the diplomatic track had been affected by what he described as illegal US actions against Iran.

He said mediators remain active and that Tehran had conveyed its positions to them "very clearly."

The remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump said he had canceled planned strikes on Iran and that discussions and final details of a potential agreement had been approved by multiple regional and international parties.