US military: New attacks on targets in Iran have begun

The US military said it has begun launching new attacks on several targets in Iran in response to Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression," on the orders of President Donald Trump.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces "began launching additional self-defense strikes" at 5:15 pm ET (2115 GMT) Wednesday, in a post on social media platform X.



Iranian media including state news agency IRNA reported explosions near Minab and Sirik in the south of the country.



Hours earlier, Trump said that the US would attack Iran despite a ceasefire, in place since April, and his efforts to reach a deal to end the war.



"We hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today," Trump had told reporters at midday.

